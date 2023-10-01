Government shutdown
Larrier, Michel lead Air Force to 49-10 romp over San Diego State

 
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Zac Larrier threw two long touchdown passes, Emmanuel Michel added a pair of touchdown runs and Air Force cruised to a 49-10 victory over San Diego State on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Jalen Mayden directed a 17-play, 80-yard drive, capped off with his 21-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Nicholson to give San Diego State (2-4, 0-2 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead.

Air Force (5-0, 3-0) answered with three straight touchdown drives. Cade Harris pulled the Falcons even at 7-7 with a 7-yard scoring run and Michel followed with touchdown runs of 2 and 3 yards for a 21-7 advantage.

Jack Browning kicked a conference- and school-record 61-yard field goal on the final play of the half for the Aztecs’ final points.

Air Force put the game out of reach by the 7:09 mark of the third quarter. Larrier teamed up with Harris for a 54-yard touchdown and, on the Falcons’ next possession, fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Jared Roznos. Trey Taylor followed with a 30-yard pick-6 on the next play from scrimmage and the Falcons led 42-10. Jensen Jones’ 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the final score.

Larrier finished with 189 yards on 6-of-7 passing for Air Force. He also carried eight times for 103 yards.

Mayden completed 13 of 24 passes for 122 yards with one interception for the Aztecs.

