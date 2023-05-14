Diamondbacks face the Giants leading series 2-1

San Francisco Giants (17-22, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (3-5, 3.98 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 12.10 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -143, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

Arizona is 13-10 at home and 22-18 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 42 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

San Francisco is 7-12 on the road and 17-22 overall. The Giants have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .424.

The teams match up Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with nine home runs while slugging .510. Dominic Fletcher is 17-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

J.D. Davis ranks fifth on the Giants with 10 extra base hits (three doubles and seven home runs). Joc Pederson is 6-for-29 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .296 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Giants: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: day-to-day (undisclosed), Joc Pederson: day-to-day (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .