Giants and Orioles meet in series rubber match
Baltimore Orioles (36-22, second in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-29, third in the NL West)
San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (3-2, 3.29 ERA, .83 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -113, Orioles -106; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
San Francisco has gone 17-14 at home and 29-29 overall. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.
Baltimore has gone 19-10 on the road and 36-22 overall. The Orioles have a 14-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS:
Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .298 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 13 walks and 23 RBI. Adley Rutschman is 13-for-39 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .287 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs
Orioles: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 15 runs
INJURIES: Giants: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (heel), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)
Orioles: Gunnar Henderson: day-to-day (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)
