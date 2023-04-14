Tigers take home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

San Francisco Giants (5-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (3-9, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sean Manaea (0-0); Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -144, Tigers +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to end their three-game home losing streak with a victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Detroit has a 0-3 record in home games and a 3-9 record overall. The Tigers have a 2-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 3-3 on the road and 5-7 overall. The Giants have a 4-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.70 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (groin), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .