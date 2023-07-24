A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Sports

Skubal strikes out 9, Tigers hand Giants season-worst 6th consecutive loss, 5-1

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers' Zack Short, center, is greeted by Andy Ibanez and Akil Baddoo after his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers’ Zack Short, center, is greeted by Andy Ibanez and Akil Baddoo after his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene beats the relay throw to San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey to score during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers’ Riley Greene beats the relay throw to San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey to score during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

San Francisco Giants second baseman David Villar reaches but is unable to field the single hit by Detroit Tigers' Jake Rogers during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
San Francisco Giants second baseman David Villar reaches but is unable to field the single hit by Detroit Tigers’ Jake Rogers during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter hits a RBI single which scores Riley Greene during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter hits a RBI single which scores Riley Greene during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers' Jake Rogers scores from second on a single by Kerry Carpenter during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers’ Jake Rogers scores from second on a single by Kerry Carpenter during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ross Stripling throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ross Stripling throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ross Stripling is relieved during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ross Stripling is relieved during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

By DANA GAURUDER
 
DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in over a year and the Detroit Tigers handed the San Francisco Giants their season-worst sixth consecutive loss, 5-1, on Monday.

Skubal (1-1), who was making his fourth start of the year, held the Giants scoreless on two hits in five innings in a game that was a makeup of an April 16 postponement. His previous victory came against Oakland on July 21 last season. He underwent flexor tendon surgery in August.

Zack Short hit a two-run homer and Kerry Carpenter also drove in two runs for Detroit. Riley Greene had three hits and scored twice.

Giants starter Ross Stripling (0-4) gave up three runs and 10 hits in six-plus innings. Wilmer Flores homered for San Francisco, which has scored one run in each of the last three games. The Giants wrapped up a season-long 11-game road trip.

The Tigers scored a run in the first inning on Spencer Torkelson’s RBI single, which followed Greene’s one-out double. Detroit used three singles, including Carpenter’s run-scoring hit, to make it 2-0 in the third.

Carpenter drove home Greene with another single in the fifth.

Flores’ 13th homer of the season came off Jose Cisnero in the sixth, cutting Detroit’s lead to 3-1.

Short, who entered as a defensive replacement, hit his first homer since June 21 in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford (left knee inflammation) is eligible to come off the injured list on Aug. 1 and manager Gabe Kapler said he’s “trending in the right direction.” 2B Thairo Estrada (left hand fracture) has begun baseball activities.

Tigers: RHP Mason Englert was placed on the 15-day injured list with left hip tightness. Englert was shelled for nine runs in a 2 1/3-inning relief stint against San Diego on Saturday.

ROSTER MOVES

Tigers: Englert was replaced on the active roster by LHP Zach Logue, who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. RHP Brendan White also was recalled from the Mud Hens to replace RHP Alex Faedo, who was optioned back to Toledo. Faedo was the winning pitcher against the Padres on Sunday, tossing six scoreless innings.

UP NEXT

Giants: Return to San Francisco for a nine-game homestand, beginning Tuesday against Oakland. The Giants have not announced a starting pitcher.

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5, 2.69 ERA) could be making his last start for Detroit as it begins a three-game homestand against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Rodriguez can opt out of his contract after the season and could be dealt.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports