Giants take on the Marlins looking to break road slide

San Francisco Giants (5-11, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (10-8, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (0-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -110, Giants -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will aim to end their four-game road skid in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 7-5 in home games and 10-8 overall. The Marlins are 8-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 5-11 record overall and a 3-7 record on the road. The Giants have hit 26 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has four doubles, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 10-for-34 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

J.D. Davis leads San Francisco with four home runs while slugging .633. Michael Conforto is 8-for-29 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 2-8, .232 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Alex Wood: day-to-day (hamstring), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Conforto: day-to-day (calf), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .