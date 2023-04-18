Giants come into matchup against the Marlins on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (5-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (9-8, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0, 1.17 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 4.63 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -117, Marlins -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to stop their four-game skid with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 9-8 overall and 6-5 at home. The Marlins have a 7-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 3-6 record in road games and a 5-10 record overall. The Giants are 4-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez ranks fourth on the Marlins with a .455 batting average, and has four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and seven RBI. Arraez is 14-for-32 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

J.D. Davis is third on the Giants with five extra base hits (a double and four home runs). Davis is 12-for-35 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 3-7, .259 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (wrist), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Conforto: day-to-day (calf), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

