AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Giants host the Marlins on 4-game home win streak

By The Associated PressMay 20, 2023 GMT

Miami Marlins (23-22, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-23, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -167, Marlins +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

San Francisco has a 21-23 record overall and a 14-10 record at home. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

Miami has a 9-11 record on the road and a 23-22 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads San Francisco with eight home runs while slugging .410. Casey Schmitt is 16-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

MLB

  • Aaron Judge homers for 7th time in 7 games, Yankees beat Reds 6-2

  • Devers homers twice, drives in 4 as Red Sox beat staggering Padres 6-1

  • Tucker homers, Altuve makes his season debut in Astros' 5-1 win over Athletics

  • Garcia goes deep again as Rangers roll past Rockies 7-2

    • Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 20 extra base hits (nine doubles and 11 home runs). Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-40 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

    Marlins: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

    INJURIES: Giants: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: day-to-day (toe), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

    Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.