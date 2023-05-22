AP NEWS
Giants aim to end road losing streak, face the Twins

By The Associated PressMay 22, 2023 GMT

San Francisco Giants (22-24, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-22, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-1, 1.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (3-0, 1.78 ERA, .96 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -151, Giants +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 14-8 record at home and a 25-22 record overall. The Twins are 4-9 in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has a 7-13 record in road games and a 22-24 record overall. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .411.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .235 for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 15-for-39 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Michael Conforto is sixth on the Giants with 10 extra base hits (two doubles and eight home runs). Joc Pederson is 3-for-18 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

    Giants: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

    INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (leg), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Giants: Logan Webb: day-to-day (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

