San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins meet in game 2 of series

San Francisco Giants (23-24, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-23, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-1, 1.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -142, Giants +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota is 25-23 overall and 14-9 in home games. The Twins are 16-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 23-24 record overall and an 8-13 record in road games. The Giants have an 11-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 14-for-40 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has 10 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 12-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .267 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (thumb), Logan Webb: day-to-day (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .