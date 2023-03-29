AP NEWS
    Yankees host the Giants in the season opener

    By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

    San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees

    New York; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -176, Giants +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the San Francisco Giants in the season opener.

    New York had a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games last season. The Yankees averaged 8.1 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

    San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 37-44 on the road last season. The Giants scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 4.3 in the 2022 season.

    INJURIES: Yankees: None listed.

    Giants: None listed.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

