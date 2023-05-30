Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Giants

Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Giants: John Brebbia (2-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -130, Pirates +110; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will aim to break their three-game road skid in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 16-11 at home and 28-26 overall. The Giants rank fifth in the majors with 76 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 26-27 record overall and a 14-14 record on the road. Pirates pitchers have a collective 4.07 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has three doubles, 11 home runs and 27 RBI for the Giants. Mitch Haniger is 15-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 10-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Pirates: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (lumbar spine), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

