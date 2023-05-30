AP NEWS
Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Giants

By The Associated PressMay 30, 2023 GMT

Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Giants: John Brebbia (2-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -130, Pirates +110; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will aim to break their three-game road skid in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 16-11 at home and 28-26 overall. The Giants rank fifth in the majors with 76 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 26-27 record overall and a 14-14 record on the road. Pirates pitchers have a collective 4.07 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has three doubles, 11 home runs and 27 RBI for the Giants. Mitch Haniger is 15-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Bryan Reynolds has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 10-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

    Pirates: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

    INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

    Pirates: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (lumbar spine), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

