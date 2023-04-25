Giants look to keep home win streak going, host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (9-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (9-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (1-2, 6.05 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Giants: Sean Manaea (0-1, 6.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

San Francisco is 9-13 overall and 5-6 at home. The Giants have gone 4-12 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

St. Louis has a 9-14 record overall and a 4-6 record on the road. The Cardinals have a 6-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has four doubles and four home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 12-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Gorman has six home runs, 11 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .310 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 11-for-32 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .252 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .