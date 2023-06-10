Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|28
|27
|.509
|8
|Modesto (Seattle)
|28
|27
|.509
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|20
|35
|.364
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|27
|25
|.519
|4½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|26
|26
|.500
|5½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|19
|36
|.345
|14
___
|Friday’s Games
Stockton 10, Inland Empire 4
Fresno 14, Lake Elsinore 13, 11 innings
Other news
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh, Dean Kremer struck out six over six innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Friday night.
San Jose 9, Visalia 4
Modesto 6, Rancho Cucamonga 4
|Saturday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Visalia, 10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
San Jose at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Stockton at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Visalia, 10 p.m.