Single-A California League Glance

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Single-A California League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
San Jose (San Francisco)3619.655
Fresno (Colorado)2827.5098
Modesto (Seattle)2827.5098
Stockton (Oakland)2035.36416

South Division
WLPct.GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3322.600
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2725.519
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2626.500
Visalia (Arizona)1936.34514

___

Friday’s Games

Stockton 10, Inland Empire 4

Fresno 14, Lake Elsinore 13, 11 innings

Other news
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) gestures after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Gunnar Henderson’s go-ahead homer in seventh sends Orioles past Giants 3-2
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh, Dean Kremer struck out six over six innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Friday night.

San Jose 9, Visalia 4

Modesto 6, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Jose at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Stockton at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Visalia, 10 p.m.