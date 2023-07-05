FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Luis Leon Sanchez ruled out of the Tour de France with a broken collarbone

Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez receives assistance after crashing during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Spain’s Luis Leon Sanchez receives assistance after crashing during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Mark Cavendish, center, and teammates Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez wait for the start of the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 209 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Vitoria Gasteiz and finish in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Britain’s Mark Cavendish, center, and teammates Spain’s Luis Leon Sanchez wait for the start of the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 209 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Vitoria Gasteiz and finish in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PAU, France (AP) — Former Paris-Nice champion Luis Leon Sanchez has withdrawn from the Tour de France after a crash that left him with a broken left collarbone.

The Spanish rider was involved in one of the many crashes that marred the finale of Tuesday’s fourth stage of the race.

The Astana-Qazaqstan team said Sanchez was expected to travel home Wednesday to undergo surgery.

“It all went so fast in that hectic finale, with so many turns in the end,” Sanchez said. “I had no control any more over my bike on that tricky surface.”

Sanchez’s withdrawal is a blow to teammate Mark Cavendish’s hopes of adding another mass sprint to his tally and beat the all-time record of 34 stage wins he shares with Eddy Merckx.

“We really lose an important rider for all kinds of stages, including the stages where he was part of the lead-out for Mark Cavendish,” team manager Alexandre Vinokourov said.

Wednesday’s stage 5, the first in the mountains this year, could help reshuffle the cards in the general classification, with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar expected to test each other in the Pyrenees. The 162.7-kilometer (100.9-mile) trek includes a daunting 15.2-kilometer (9.4-mile) grind up Col de Soudet that has the toughest category rating

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports