14-year-old boy rescued from Minnesota sand hole has died

KELLOGG, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota teen found buried last week in a sand hole has died, authorities say.

Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Hunter Flaxbeard’s death has been ruled an accidental suffocation, The Rochester Post-Bulletin reports .

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on March 28 that a 14-year-old boy was stuck in a sand hole and covered with sand in a rural area.

Deputies attempted to save his life before he was flown to a hospital. But he died two days later on Thursday.

His online obituary described him as “king and compassionate,” noting that his organs had been donated. “This,” the obit said, “is something he would be proud of!”