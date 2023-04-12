Sandeep Sharma holds nerve as Royals beat Super Kings in IPL

Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, India, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/ R. Parthibhan)

Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, India, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/ R. Parthibhan)

CHENNAI, India (AP) — MS Dhoni scored a brisk 32 not out off 17 balls but failed to apply the finishing touch as the Rajasthan Royals held on for a three-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Pacer Sandeep Sharma held his nerve and defended 20 off the last six balls despite bowling two wides and conceding two sixes at the start of the final over. He then gathered himself afresh and conceded only three runs off the last three balls as Rajasthan took home the two points.

Earlier, Jos Buttler smacked his third half-century of the season as the Royals finished with 175-8 (20 overs). Chennai reached 172-6 (20 overs), despite Dhoni’s blitz in his 200th game as Chennai captain and his 59-run partnership off 30 balls with Ravindra Jadeja.

Put in to bat, Rajasthan lost young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for eight runs.

Buttler then held one end together to score 52 of 36 balls, including one four and three sixes. He put on 77 runs off 41 balls for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latter scored 38 off 26 balls, with five fours, and kept the score ticking. Jadeja (2-21) struck in quick succession, removing both Padikkal and skipper Sanju Samson for a two-ball duck.

Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted up the order again and contributed 30 off 22 balls. He put on 47 off 37 balls with Buttler, setting the Royals’ innings back on track.

The two batsmen fell in the space of nine deliveries to leave Rajasthan at 142-5. Shimron Hetmyer hit 30 not out off 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes, to help Rajasthan to a par score on a slowing Chepauk wicket.

Chennai started poorly, losing in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for eight runs. Devon Conway then resurrected the innings with 50 off 38 balls, including six fours.

He added 68 off 43 balls with Ajinkya Rahane (31) for the second wicket. Ashwin struck twice (2-25) in the space of three overs to leave Chennai at 92-3 in 11.4 overs. He dismissed Rahane, and then trapped big-hitting Shivam Dube lbw for eight runs.

Chennai lost another three wickets in the space of 20 deliveries and crashed to 113-6.

Rajasthan’s spinners wreaked havoc in the middle, with twin leg spinners Adam Zampa (1-43) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2-27) sharing three wickets in eight overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chahal removed the set Conway, as well as impact player Ambati Rayudu for one, both out caught. Meanwhile, Zampa dismissed Moeen Ali for seven runs.

Dhoni and Jadeja then came together with 60 runs needed off the last five overs, and they managed all but 56 of them.

Jadeja scored 25 not out off 15 balls, including two sixes, while Dhoni hit three sixes. Two of those came in Sharma’s 20th over. But the 29-year-old bowler did just enough to hold his own against 41-year-old Dhoni’s finishing prowess.

With this win, Rajasthan has climbed to the top of the IPL table. In total, it has six points from three wins in four games. Its next opponent is Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chennai is fifth with four points in four games and travels to the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports