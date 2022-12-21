Santa Fe conflicted over gun ban in some city buildings

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in Santa Fe are divided over the mayor’s proposal to ban guns in some city buildings.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that at least two councilors at a meeting earlier this month questioned whether Mayor Alan Webber’s resolution is even enforceable.

Webber is calling for signs prohibiting firearms at locations like City Hall, the Santa Fe Community Convention Center and other sites used for school-related or sanctioned events. Anyone caught with a gun on these properties would be charged with a fourth-degree felony.

Councilor Michael Garcia says the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office recently determined a similar ban in a Bernalillo County building was not legal. The office pointed to an amendment in the state constitution that states no municipality can regulate the right to bear arms.

Councilor Lee Garcia says the ban could unintentionally penalize hunters who unknowingly have their weapons in the car.

Amanda Chavez, a co-sponsor of the resolution, says it follows a state law that allows enforcement of deadly weapons on a school campus or any property used for public school-related activities.

The Santa Fe Police Department is in discussions with the city on how to enforce the proposal, which is up for a vote Jan. 11.