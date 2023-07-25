Carlos Santana slugs a pair of 2-run HRs, Pirates go deep 4 times in an 8-4 win over Padres

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Sports

Carlos Santana slugs a pair of 2-run HRs, Pirates go deep 4 times in an 8-4 win over Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
1 of 7 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Pirates players celebrate after the Pirates defeated the San Diego Padres 8-4 in a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
2 of 7 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates players celebrate after the Pirates defeated the San Diego Padres 8-4 in a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Luis Campusano hits an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
3 of 7 | 

San Diego Padres’ Luis Campusano hits an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
4 of 7 | 

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales throws to first for the out on San Diego Padres' Juan Soto during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
5 of 7 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales throws to first for the out on San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
6 of 7 | 

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim is greeted by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
7 of 7 | 

San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim is greeted by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KRIS KEEHL
 
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a pair of two-run homers and the Pittsburgh Pirates went deep four times in an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Liover Peguero also hit a two-run home run and Jack Suwinksi added a solo shot as the Pirates tagged Padres starter Yu Darvish four times.

San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim slugged a pair of homers in the loss.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline as the Angels beat the Pirates 7-5
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Endy Rodríguez hits his 1st major league home run to help the Pirates beat the Angels 3-0
Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 to snap their four-game winning streak.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani allows 4 homers for the first time, still gets the victory in Angels’ 8-5 win
Shohei Ohtani allowed four homers for the first time in his major league career while pitching six-hit ball into the seventh inning and earning the mound victory in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 win over Pittsburgh.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts as he leaves the field in the middle of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani allows 4 homers for the first time in his major league career
Shohei Ohtani has allowed four homers in a game for the first time in the two-way superstar’s major league career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Kim opened the scoring in the first inning with a 387-foot shot to left-center, giving the Padres the early 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Suwinksi tied the game with a solo shot and Santana homered on a full count, scoring Andrew McCutchen, who had reached on a single and stole second and giving the Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Peguero hit his first career and two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning. Peguero’s shot down the left field line put Pittsburgh up 5-1 and scored Jared Triolo, who had reached on a base hit to left.

Santana homered and drove in McCutchen again in the top of the fifth to put Pittsburgh ahead 7-1. It was Santana’s 11th homer of the season and his 16th multi-homer game — and first since Sept. 19, 2022, when he did it while playing for the Seattle Mariners.

Suwinksi finished 3 for 5, including his 21st home run of the season.

Darvish (7-7) allowed seven runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Peguero added insurance in the fifth to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 8-1, legging out an infield single that plated Endy Rodriguez with his third RBI of the game.

Kim’s second homer of the game, and 14th of the season, came in the bottom of the fifth. It followed a double by Trent Grisham. It the first multi-homer game of Kim’s career.

Both Kim home runs came off Pirate starter Quinn Priester (1-1), who earned his first victory in his second big league start. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed four runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out four.

Luis Campusano provided the only other offense for the Padres with an RBI double to center field that scored Jake Cronenworth from first base in the sixth.

Padre Xander Bogaerts went 1 for 3, and his single in the eight inning extended his hitting streak to six games.

TRAINER’ ROOM

Padres: Manager Bob Melvin said RHP Michael Wacha was to pitch off the mound before both Monday and Tuesday’s games. Wacha (8-2, 2.84) skipped a start in late June with right shoulder inflammation and last pitched July 1 in Cincinnati.

Pirates: Second basemen Tucupita Marcano sustained an apparent leg injury and was helped off the field at the end of the fifth inning following a tag at third base.

UP NEXT

The Padres will send LHP Blake Snell (6-8, 2.67) against Pirates RHP Rich Hill (7-9, 4.84) on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports