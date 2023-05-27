Saracens beats Sale in Premiership final disrupted by environmental activists

TWICKENHAM, England (AP) — Saracens beat Sale 35-25 on Saturday to clinch their first Premiership title since being relegated for financial troubles following a final that was disrupted by environmental activists.

Saracens made amends for last season’s last-gasp loss to Leicester in the final and secured their first trophy since being relegated for salary cap breaches in 2020.

Two Just Stop Oil protestors brought a halt to the game in the first half when they ran on to the pitch, letting off orange smoke before being led away by stewards amid jeers from the crowd. Both were arrested.

Saracens threatened to pull clear before and after halftime but Sale stayed in the fight and then pounced in a dominant third quarter that saw tries by Tom Roebuck and Bevan Rodd seize the lead.

But drawing on all the experience accumulated during 13 years of Premiership and European finals, Saracens showed their resolve to hit back through Elliot Daly and Ivan van Zyl.

Daly’s 67th-minute try, born out of Joe Carpenter’s charged-down kick, was the moment when the lead and momentum of the game swung dramatically.

And the turnaround was completed when a training ground move sent Max Malins into space for Van Zyl to finish.

___

AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports