Coco Gauff, of the United States, kisses the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Germany, in the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Coco Gauff defeats Maria Sakkari in DC Open final
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, reacts with her teammates following their loss to Sweden in their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
USWNT loses to Sweden on penalty kicks
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
Captain Bryson DeChambeau, of Crushers GC, celebrates after winning on the 18th green during the final round of LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White at The Greenbrier, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in White Sulfur Springs, W.Va. (Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via AP)
DeChambeau gets first LIV Golf title
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Railway officials say some passengers were killed and dozens more injured when a train derailed near the town of Nawabshah in southern Sindh province. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Pakistan train derailment
Sports

Filly euthanized, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. unseated in racing incident at Saratoga

 
Share

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — A 4-year-old filly broke down in the fourth race at Saratoga and was euthanized on Sunday, the second consecutive day a racing death occurred at the track in upstate New York.

Ever Summer sustained a catastrophic injury to her left front leg in the final turn of the turf race and was euthanized, according to the New York Racing Association. Irad Ortiz Jr., the leading rider at the summer meet, was unseated. He was later cleared to ride the rest of the card.

Frivole, a 4-year-old filly, was pulled up early in the same race. Trainer Graham Motion told the Daily Racing Form that Franco made the move “out of an abundance of caution” after she took an odd step. Motion said Frivole returned to her stall.

Ever Summer passed the required pre-race veterinary inspection, according to NYRA.

Other news
FILE - Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. celebrates after Mo Donegal won the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Ortiz rode five winners at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 17, 2023, including in the $200,000 Bed o’ Roses. Three of Ortiz’s winners are trained by Chad Brown, including Goodnight Olive - who won by a neck in the Bed o’ Roses. He also won the first and eighth races for the trainer. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz, File)
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 5 winners on Belmont card
Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Forte works out, waits for Belmont Stakes clearance

NYRA officials moved the final three turf races on Sunday’s card to the main dirt track after consulting with the jockeys, who expressed concern with the overall condition of the courses following heavy rains last week

NYRA said it will evaluate both turf courses over the next two days and will adjust the temporary rail positions when racing resumes Wednesday.

Results of Ever Summer’s required necropsy will be analyzed by Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority officials, as well as the New York State equine medical director. NYRA, HISA and the New York State Gaming Commission also will review the incident.

Trained by Christophe Clement, Ever Summer had two wins in eight career starts and earnings of $144,670, according to Equibase. She was bred and owned by Brereton C. Jones, the 84-year-old former governor of Kentucky.

Also Sunday, trainer Brendan Walsh brought the winner’s floral blanket from the $500,000 Test to the barn of Melanie Giddings, whose filly, Maple Leaf Mel, was leading Saturday’s race when she broke down just before the wire. Maple Leaf Mel injured her right front leg and was euthanized.

“It was the right thing to do and we feel terrible for them,” said Walsh, whose Pretty Mischievous won the race.

Walsh and owner Godolphin didn’t bring Pretty Mischievous to the winner’s circle for the trophy presentation after the race.

Maple Leaf Mel’s jockey Joel Rosario took off his mounts Sunday. He was body sore after being unseated and required stitches to his lip.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports