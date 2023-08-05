Trainer Rick Dutrow wins $1M Whitney at Saratoga for first Grade 1 score since 10-year suspension

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Simone Biles returns to competition
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive, judge rules
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
Sports

Trainer Rick Dutrow wins $1M Whitney at Saratoga for first Grade 1 score since 10-year suspension

FILE - Rick Dutrow, trainer of Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Big Brown arrives at Belmont Park on June 2, 2008, in Elmont, N.Y. White Abarrio won the $1 million Whitney by 6 1/4 lengths on Saturday, Aug, 5, 2023, at Saratoga Race Course, giving Dutrow his first Grade 1 victory since returning to horse racing after serving a 10-year suspension. In 2011, Dutrow had his license revoked for 10 years by New York officials after being charged with numerous medication and administrative violations. (AP Photo/Jeff Zelevansky, File)

FILE - Rick Dutrow, trainer of Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Big Brown arrives at Belmont Park on June 2, 2008, in Elmont, N.Y. White Abarrio won the $1 million Whitney by 6 1/4 lengths on Saturday, Aug, 5, 2023, at Saratoga Race Course, giving Dutrow his first Grade 1 victory since returning to horse racing after serving a 10-year suspension. In 2011, Dutrow had his license revoked for 10 years by New York officials after being charged with numerous medication and administrative violations. (AP Photo/Jeff Zelevansky, File)

 
Share

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — White Abarrio won the $1 million Whitney by 6 1/4 lengths on Saturday, giving trainer Rick Dutrow his first Grade 1 victory since returning to horse racing after serving a 10-year suspension.

The win, on Dutrow’s 64th birthday, earned White Abarrio an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November at Santa Anita. The colt paid $22.40 to win.

White Abarrio ran nine furlongs in 1:48.45. Zandon was second, while 2-5 favorite Cody’s Wish was another 3 3/4 lengths back in third at Saratoga.

Dutrow, who trained Big Brown to victories in the 2008 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, won the first race he entered in May at Belmont Park. He regained his trainer’s license in February and began assembling a string of horses.

Other news
FILE - Columbia head coach Al Bagnoli runs onto the filed before a game against Princeton during an NCAA college football game on Sept. 28, 2018 in New York. Columbia football coach Al Bagnoli quit Friday night, Aug. 4, 2023, because of health, six weeks before the Lions' opener at Lafayette.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Al Bagnoli quits as Columbia football coach 6 weeks before opener, citing health
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, unseen, speaks at a news conference to announce the identity of a victim investigators had called the "Jane Doe No. 7," as Karen Vergata, pictured at left, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hauppauge, New York. Law enforcement authorities said Friday they have identified a woman whose remains were found as far back as 1996 in different spots along the Long Island coast, some of them near the Gilgo Beach locations of bodies investigators believe were left by a serial killer. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
After 27 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
Fans watch the Cape Cod League baseball game between the Chatham Anglers and the Bourne Braves, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Bourne, Mass. For 100 years, the Cape Cod League has given top college players the opportunity to hone their skills and show off for scouts while facing other top talent from around the country. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Cape Cod Baseball League celebrates 100 years as pathway from college to majors

In 2011, Dutrow had his license revoked for 10 years by New York officials after being charged with numerous medication and administrative violations. He fought the suspension until exhausting all of his legal appeals in 2013.

His last Grade 1 victory was in 2012, also at Saratoga.

White Abarrio was transferred to Dutrow’s barn this spring from trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. The colt finished third in the Metropolitan Handicap on June 10 at Belmont.

“The owners trusted me to train the horse and now we get to go further with him,” Dutrow said. “We can even think about the Breeders’ Cup Classic. We’re sitting in a good spot. We’re very happy.”

The victory, worth $550,000, increased White Abarrio’s career earnings to $1,826,350, with six wins in 14 starts.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports