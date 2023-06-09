AP NEWS
Canadian Football League

By The Associated PressJune 9, 2023 GMT
East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto000000
Montreal000000
Hamilton000000
Ottawa000000
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg000000
Calgary000000
BC000000
Saskatchewan000000
Edmonton000000
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Preseason Week One
Monday's Games

Calgary 29, Edmonton 24

Preseason Week Two
Friday's Games

Montreal 22, Ottawa 21

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg 25, Edmonton 23

Hamilton 27, Toronto 22

Saskatchewan 30, BC 27

Preseason Week Three
Thursday's Games

Ottawa 34, Toronto 23

BC 25, Calgary 22

Friday's Games

Montreal 25, Hamilton 22

Saskatchewan 28, Winnipeg 16

Week One
Thursday's Games

BC 25, Calgary 15

Friday's Games

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Week Two
Thursday's Games

Calgary at Ottawoa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at BC, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

