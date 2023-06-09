June 9, 2023 GMT
Canadian Football League
|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saskatchewan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|two points for a win, one for a tie
___
|Preseason Week One
|Monday's Games
Calgary 29, Edmonton 24
|Preseason Week Two
|Friday's Games
Montreal 22, Ottawa 21
|Saturday's Games
Winnipeg 25, Edmonton 23
Hamilton 27, Toronto 22
Saskatchewan 30, BC 27
|Preseason Week Three
|Thursday's Games
Ottawa 34, Toronto 23
BC 25, Calgary 22
|Friday's Games
Montreal 25, Hamilton 22
Saskatchewan 28, Winnipeg 16
|Week One
|Thursday's Games
BC 25, Calgary 15
|Friday's Games
Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
|Week Two
|Thursday's Games
Calgary at Ottawoa, 7:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton at BC, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
<