MATCHDAY: Sassuolo visits last-place Sampdoria in Serie A

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, right, heads the ball to score his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sampdoria , at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

ITALY

Sassuolo visits last-place Sampdoria, which has already been relegated, in Serie A. Sassuolo is 13th and already assured of an 11th consecutive season in the top flight. Sassuolo is based in the Emilia-Romagna region that has been hit by deadly floods lately.

