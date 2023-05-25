ByThe Associated PressMay 25, 2023 GMT
MATCHDAY: Sassuolo visits last-place Sampdoria in Serie A
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:
ITALY
Sassuolo visits last-place Sampdoria, which has already been relegated, in Serie A. Sassuolo is 13th and already assured of an 11th consecutive season in the top flight. Sassuolo is based in the Emilia-Romagna region that has been hit by deadly floods lately.
___
