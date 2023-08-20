Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
Women’s World Cup
Sports

Aleksandar Mitrovic leaves Fulham to join Neymar at Saudi club Al Hilal

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic appeals for a handball during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Fulham at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 12, 2023. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic appeals for a handball during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Fulham at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 12, 2023. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovicis the latest big-name signing for Al Hilal, the Riyadh-based club announced on Sunday.

The Saudi Pro League side, which signed Brazil’s Neymar last week, posted a picture on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, of Mitrovic being presented with his team jersey with the caption “Mitrovic is Hilali until 2026.”

Mitrovic, Fulham’s top scorer in four of the last five seasons, was absent from his team’s 3-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday, after getting injured in Fulham’s opening match of the English Premier League season against Everton last week.

The 28-year-old striker’s contract with Fulham ran until 2026 and the west London club reportedly knocked back multiple offers from Al Hilal, which signed Neymar from Paris Saint Germain for a reported 90 million euros ($98 million).

Other news
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores during penalty kicks after the the Leagues Cup championship soccer match between Inter Miami and Nahsville SC ended in a draw, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Miami won on penalty kicks. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Messi scores in regulation, penalties to lead Inter Miami past Nashville in Leagues Cup final
Brighton's Moisés Caicedo (25) kneels after the team's Premier League Summer Series soccer match against Brentford, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
MATCHDAY: Expensive Chelsea lineup goes to West Ham; Barcelona ‘home’ at Olympic Stadium
Newcastle's Sven Botman, left, tries to block a shot from Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Julian Alvarez’s first-half goal enough for Man City to beat Newcastle in EPL

Al Hilal, a record 18-time national champion, is one of four Saudi clubs effectively nationalized by the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

ESPN reported that Al Hilal’s latest offer of £46 million ($58m) was close to Fulham’s asking price, with the club reluctantly agreeing.

“I got information before the match and now the confirmation from the club after the match too that he’s on his way to leave the club,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said at Craven Cottage after the loss to Brentford.

“Both clubs they got an agreement and now is the moment to finish the era of Mitrovic in our club,” he added.

——

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer