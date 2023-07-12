Schauffele and Spieth say PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan has to earn back trust

President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
Sports

Schauffele and Spieth say PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan has to earn back trust

USA's Scottie Scheffler tees off the fifth during the Pro-Am ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Britain,Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
1 of 5 | 

USA’s Scottie Scheffler tees off the fifth during the Pro-Am ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Britain,Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
USA's Scottie Scheffler on the fourth green during the Pro-Am ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Britain,Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
2 of 5 | 

USA’s Scottie Scheffler on the fourth green during the Pro-Am ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Britain,Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
PGA Tour board member Jimmy Dunne, right, testifies alongside PGA Tour chief operating officer Ron Price during a Senate Subcommittee on Investigations hearing on the proposed PGA Tour-LIV Golf partnership, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
3 of 5 | 

PGA Tour board member Jimmy Dunne, right, testifies alongside PGA Tour chief operating officer Ron Price during a Senate Subcommittee on Investigations hearing on the proposed PGA Tour-LIV Golf partnership, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xander Schauffele tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
4 of 5 | 

Xander Schauffele tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
5 of 5 | 

Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DOUG FERGUSON
 
Share

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan returns to work next week and some top players believe he has to regain their trust after leaving members in the dark over an about-face deal with the Saudi Arabia wealth fund behind LIV Golf.

“I’d say he has a lot of tough questions to answer in his return,” Xander Schauffele said Wednesday at the Scottish Open, where he is the defending champion. “And yeah, I don’t trust people easily. He had my trust and he has a lot less of it now.

“So I don’t stand alone when I say that.”

Other news
Xander Schauffele reacts after missing a putt on the eighth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Xander Schauffele slips back with 73 on a difficult day at US Open
Xander Schauffele has run into trouble on the weekend at plenty of majors in recent years, and the 123rd U.S. Open is no exception.
Rickie Fowler waves after setting scoring record with a 62 in the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler is the first player in U.S. Open history with a 62. He held that record for all of 15 minutes until Xander Schauffele joined him.
Wyndham Clark celebrates victory during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Clark holds off Schauffele for first PGA win at Wells Fargo
Wyndham Clark shot 68 on Sunday for a four-shot victory over Xander Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship to earn his first career win on the PGA Tour.
Wyndham Clark hits to the green on the sixth hole during third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Clark shoots 63, leads Schauffele by 2 shots at Wells Fargo
Wyndham Clark shot an 8-under 63 in the Wells Fargo Championship, putting him in position for his first PGA Tour win.

A week after Monahan announced a commercial partnership with the Public Investment Fund, the tour said a “medical situation” led Monahan to turn over daily operations of the tour to two executives.

He sent a memo to players last week saying he would resume his role July 17. Monahan did not take part in the Senate hearing Tuesday in which documents outlined some of the conversations that led to the framework agreement.

Players were sent a 275-page file of the documents Congress obtained ahead of the three-hour hearing. Some watched part of it or read through a few excerpts of the documents. Jordan Spieth chose to play golf at North Berwick instead.

When asked if Monahan would have trust issues with the players, Spieth replied: “Quite a bit, just based on conversations I’ve had with players. And I think he realizes that. I’m sure he’s preparing for a plan to try and build it back.”

Scottie Scheffler said he watched part of the hearing and didn’t learn very much. Then again, the world’s No. 1 player isn’t sure how much he knew in the first place.

Monahan and two board members — Jimmy Dunne and board chairman Ed Herlihy — negotiated the agreement announced June 6 with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

“As a player on tour, we still don’t really have a lot of clarity as to what’s going on, and that’s a bit worrisome,” Scheffler said. “They keep saying it’s a player-run organization, and we don’t really have the information that we need. I watched part of it yesterday didn’t learn anything.”

Rory McIlroy chose not to say anything.

McIlroy has been seen as the strongest voice in the PGA Tour’s battle against Saudi-funded LIV Golf. He said he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” when he spoke to the media a day after the deal was announced, during the Canadian Open.

McIlroy gave two television interviews ahead of the Scottish Open, which starts Thursday at The Renaissance Club. And then he walked past a dozen reporters. When asked if he had time to talk, his manager intervened to say McIlroy wouldn’t be speaking about the hearing.

McIlroy’s name surfaced in a Dec. 8 email to Dunne from Roger Devlin, a British businessman involved on the PIF side of helping repair the fractured state of golf. Devlin said he arranged for McIlroy to meet with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, last November in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Devlin described the meeting as “very cordial and constructive.”

“Rory made it clear that in accepting the meeting he was speaking only for himself although he believes his views are broadly shared by Tiger (Woods) and the other top players,” Devlin wrote. “He also emphasized he was seeking no personal financial gain, he was simply trying to unify the game.”

McIlroy briefly mentioned the meeting after the first round of the Canadian Open when he said he had met Al-Rumayyan.

“I played a pro-am with Yasir in Dubai a few years ago,” McIlroy said last month. “I was with him at a Formula One race randomly a couple years ago in Austin. I saw him in Dubai at the end of last year. So he’s obviously been in and around the golf world and obviously the wider sports world. ... He runs in the same circles as a lot of people that I know.”

Schauffele said he glanced through some of the documents and started to watch a link to the hearing until he decided sleep was more important.

He referred to this as “one of the rockier times” on the PGA Tour but said it would be less unsettling if the players stick together. But his biggest beef was more transparency and players being more involved.

“There isn’t much communication right now and things are a little bit unsettling and there is a bit of a divide between management and the players, if you want to call it that,” he said. “And my hope is that a positive thing coming from that will be more communication, more transparency, and sort of understanding which direction the tour will go with us being sort of the ambassadors of it.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Open is about to start and the British Open is next week, the final major of the year, with the FedEx Cup playoffs a month later.

“I just try to keep my head down and play golf,” Scheffler said. “I don’t get too involved in a lot of that stuff. I love playing golf on the PGA Tour and that’s the spot for me. I’m hoping that’s going to exist for a long time. I felt like we were doing a good job before and then the agreement happened and now we have to navigate the whole deal.”

He said while he appreciates the private nature of the negotiations, “I just wish that definitely our player reps need to be more involved in the process.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports