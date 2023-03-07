Ardie Savea banned 1 week for throat-cutting gesture

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea was suspended for one week on Tuesday for his throat-cutting gesture at an opponent in a Super Rugby Pacific match.

Savea will miss the home match against the Blues this Saturday.

He was issued a yellow card after a scuffle against the Melbourne Rebels on Friday. As he left the field, Savea made the gesture towards Rebels scrumhalf Ryan Louwrens.

The All Blacks back-rower apologized afterwards, saying it was “out of character.” He was cited for poor sportsmanship.

The SANZAAR judicial panel decided the throat-cutting gesture was close to warranting a red card, and agreed it was a yellow card offense. Because two yellow cards in the same match become an automatic red card and sending off, the panel reconvened for a new hearing.

The second hearing decided Savea was suspended for a week. ___

