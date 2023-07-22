Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Scheffler and Homa get distracted by TV screen and spectators at the British Open

United States' Scottie Scheffler reacts after putting on the 6th green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/=0065cd=)
1 of 5 | 

United States’ Scottie Scheffler reacts after putting on the 6th green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/=0065cd=)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Max Homa play his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
2 of 5 | 

United States’ Max Homa play his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
India's Shubhankar Sharma reacts after putting on the 18th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
3 of 5 | 

India’s Shubhankar Sharma reacts after putting on the 18th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Norway's Viktor Hovland plays a shot to the 18th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
4 of 5 | 

Norway’s Viktor Hovland plays a shot to the 18th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's Jon Rahm plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
5 of 5 | 

Spain’s Jon Rahm plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By STEVE DOUGLAS and TALES AZZONI
 
Share

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Out in the second pairing of the day, Scottie Scheffler was preparing to hit a shot at the par-5 fifth hole at Royal Liverpool when he heard someone in the distance talking about his game.

Not a spectator outside the ropes, but a TV announcer from the giant screens in the nearby spectator village at the British Open.

“They had the TV going full volume over there,” the world No. 1 said, “and it was commentating my shot.”

Other news
United States' Jordan Spieth, right looks back as England's Matt Fitzpatrick lies on the ground to look at the line of his putt on the 12th green during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
British Open at a glance
News and nuggets from the third round of the British Open on Saturday from Royal Liverpool.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 18th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Rory McIlroy’s drought in majors set to stretch to a 10th year as putter stays cold at British Open
Rory McIlroy’s drought in the majors is set to stretch into a 10th year and it’s a cold putter that is again to blame.
United States' Brian Harman, right and England's Tommy Fleetwood look down the 14th hole from the tee during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Harman steadies himself at British Open to keep a 5-shot lead over Young
Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that’s how he ended it.
Spain's Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Rahm back in contention after Royal Liverpool course record 63 at British Open
The hug Jon Rahm gave his parents after finishing his round at the British Open on Saturday felt a lot better than the one gave he gave them a day earlier.

It forced Scheffler to back away from his ball.

“I’ve never heard a distraction like that before,” he said. “Usually something that loud it’s music or something.

“It was pretty funny,” he added, “just hearing your own name on the coverage. It was a weird moment, for sure.”

Scheffler still managed to make birdie on the hole after getting up-and-down from a greenside bunker, one of four shots he picked up in a third round also containing five birdies.

A 1-over 72 left Scheffler in a tie for 63rd heading into Sunday and in danger of his worst finish since being tied for 45th at the CJ Cup in October. Scheffler has finished in the top 12 in all 16 of his tournaments in 2023, with wins at the Phoenix Open and The Players Championship.

Max Homa was also distracted by some outside comments in the third round.

He was playing with Rory McIlroy, one of the biggest draws in golf, and remarks from the galleries certainly put Homa in his place.

“I had a guy yell at me, ’Hurry up, no one is watching you anyways today,’ which I quite like, if I’m being honest,” Homa said.

“The only hard part is, not that this matters at all, but if I hit a good shot and he hits an OK shot, he gets a roar and I get a couple claps. And then you get up there and I guess just that 180-yard walk leaves you uneasy because you think you have 40 feet and then you get up there and you have 10.”

Homa, who shot 1-under 70, regarded the environment as good practice for this year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, if he makes the American team for the first time.

“I was kind of thinking if I could make this Ryder Cup team, (it) would have obviously a very similar feel to it,” he said.

SHARMA’S CHANCE

The British Open continues to bring the best out of Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma in the majors.

He tied for 51st in the Opens in 2018 and ’19, having previously missed the cut in lone appearances in each of the other three majors — all in 2018.

Sharma, ranked No. 276, is tied for ninth after three rounds at Royal Liverpool after shooting 1-under par to be 4 over for the tournament and eight shots off the lead.

“I’m actually quite happy with the way I played. It wasn’t easy. The wind was all over the place,” said Sharma, who turned 27 on Friday. “But played quite solid, was in control, made a lot of good par putts. Quite happy.”

Sharma made a 35-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 fifth, with his only bogey coming at the par-4 16th.

“I’ll stick to my processes that I’ve done in the first three days,” Sharma said, “maybe make a few adjustments on things that I need to do, and once those are done, just go in with the same mentality that I have had for the first few days, which I’ve really worked and I’m very happy about it.”

HOVLAND CONTENDS

Viktor Hovland will get another late start in the final round of the British Open.

Hovland was in the final pairing and shared the lead with Rory McIlroy last year at St. Andrews, when he faded away to a fourth-place finish after a 74. On Sunday, he will be in the penultimate group at Royal Liverpool alongside Jon Rahm.

Hovland feels his game is in a better place than it was last year. He won the Memorial last month.

“To be able to put myself in position to win tournaments with not my ‘A’ game, I think that’s been really cool,” he said. “I think my short game has gotten a lot better, which has really allowed me to be able to do that.”

Hovland made six birdies and a bogey on Saturday in a 5-under 66 that left him 5-under for the tournament, seven shots behind leader Brian Harman.

RAHM GOES LOW

Royal Liverpool no longer stands on its own against low scoring in the British Open.

Every other links on the modern rotation had yielded a score of 64 or lower except at Hoylake. Branden Grace has the record with a 62 at Royal Birkdale. There were 63s at Royal Portrush, Royal Troon, Turnberry, Muirfield, St. Andrews and Royal St. George’s. The best at Carnoustie and Royal Lytham & St. Annes had been a 64.

The record at Royal Liverpool had been 65 most recently in 2014 by five players, including Dustin Johnson.

Jon Rahm changed that with his 63, highlighted by seven birdies over his last 10 holes.

Rahm became the first player in five years to have a score of 65 or lower at three majors in the same year. He shot 65 in the first round of the Masters and 65 in the final round of the U.S. Open.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports