Sports

Scherzer costs Texas $22.5M, with Mets to pay Rangers just over $35.5M through 2024

FILE - New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) reacts as he leaves during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, FIle)
FILE - New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) reacts as he leaves during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, FIle)
FILE - New York Mets' Max Scherzer (21) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
FILE - New York Mets’ Max Scherzer (21) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
New York Mets' Max Scherzer pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, July 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets’ Max Scherzer pitches during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, July 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By RONALD BLUM
 
The New York Mets are paying Texas $35.51 million over the next 14 months as part of the Max Scherzer trade, leaving the Rangers in effect responsible for $22.5 million owed to the three-time Cy Young Award winner, according to details of the deal obtained by The Associated Press.

New York, just 50-55 despite a record-high payroll, has cut costs by nearly $26 million in pay and luxury tax this year by getting rid of Scherzer and reliever David Robertson ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Mets have offloaded just over $13.5 million in salary, resulting in an additional tax saving of about $12.15 million.

Texas acquired Scherzer on Sunday for minor league infielder Luisangel Acuña, a brother of Atlanta All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Scherzer’s cost to the Rangers is $10 million this year and $12.5 million in 2024.

The Rangers assumed responsibility for the 39-year-old right-hander’s salary on Monday, when he was owed $58.01 million for the remainder of a $130 million, three-year contract he agreed to before the 2022 season.

Of the $14.67 million left of Scherzer’s $43.33 million salary for this season’s final 64 days, the Mets will pay Texas $4.67 million in four installments of $1.16 million on Aug. 15 and 31 and Sept. 15 and 30.

Scherzer gets a $43.33 million salary next season in the final year of the deal. The Mets will pay the Rangers $30.83 million in 12 installments of $2.56 million on the 15th and final day of each month from April 2024 through September 2024.

New York’s payroll rose to a projected $365 million after it acquired reliever Trevor Gott from Seattle on July 3, and the Mets’ luxury tax payroll increased to about $385 million. That was on track for a tax of about $95 million.

When the Mets traded Robertson to Miami last week, the Marlins assumed $3.54 million remaining of Robertson’s $10 million salary.

