Spring break will shift Franklin Regional school board’s April meetings
The meeting schedule for the Franklin Regional school board will change slightly next month.
Board meetings will take place April 9 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.
Due to the district’s spring break, April’s committee-of-the-whole meeting — which would typically be held the first Monday of the month — will be shifted forward a week.
See BoardDocs.com for the April 9 agenda, once it has been published.
