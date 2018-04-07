Spring break will shift Franklin Regional school board’s April meetings

The meeting schedule for the Franklin Regional school board will change slightly next month.

Board meetings will take place April 9 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

Due to the district’s spring break, April’s committee-of-the-whole meeting — which would typically be held the first Monday of the month — will be shifted forward a week.

See BoardDocs.com for the April 9 agenda, once it has been published.

