WVa bill would require school curriculum be posted online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that would require counties to post their approved school curriculum online at the beginning of each school year.

The House of Delegates passed the bill 75-21. The bill now returns to the Senate, which previously passed the bill and now must agree to a technical change. The legislative session ends Saturday.

Mercer County Republican Del. Joe Ellington, who is the chairman of the House Education Committee, said the bill would give transparency to parents and students. He said the bill doesn’t address daily lesson plans from teachers.