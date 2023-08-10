Live updates: Maui fires
‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is coming
Virgin Galactic space tourists
Alabama riverfront brawl
CPI report
U.S. News

As new school term begins, Kentucky governor points to progress with school safety efforts

FILE - Students at Paducah Middle School get onto buses at the end of their first day of class on Aug. 9, 2018, in Paducah, Ky. Kentucky school districts continue making progress toward a long-running policy goal of assigning law enforcement officers to school campuses, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Ellen O'Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

FILE - Students at Paducah Middle School get onto buses at the end of their first day of class on Aug. 9, 2018, in Paducah, Ky. Kentucky school districts continue making progress toward a long-running policy goal of assigning law enforcement officers to school campuses, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

By BRUCE SCHREINER
 
Share

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky school districts continue making progress toward a long-running policy goal of assigning law enforcement officers to school campuses, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

With children starting a new school term, the Democratic governor offered a preview of an upcoming annual report from the state school security marshal’s office.

“As governor, but more importantly as a dad, I know this is one of the top issues on parents’ minds right now,” Beshear said at his weekly news conference.

The report will show a 33% increase in schools with a full-time school resource officer on campus since the start of last school year, the governor said. That number is expected to continue rising.

Other news
Jefferson County Public Schools school buses packed with students makes their way through the Detrick Bus Compound on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky’s largest school system has cancelled the second and third day of school after a disastrous overhaul of the transportation system that left some children on buses until almost 10 p.m. on opening day. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio calls it a “transportation disaster” in a video posted on social media. (Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via AP)
New school bus routes a ‘disaster,’ Kentucky superintendent admits. Last kids got home at 10 pm
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks after surveying storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Dawson Springs, Ky., on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Kentucky governor’s efforts to help storm-ravaged towns may dilute GOP advantage in rural areas
FILE - Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Aug. 5, 2023. Beshear on Wednesday, Aug. 9, proposed another round of pay raises for Kentucky State Police troopers and bolstered training for law officers as part of his latest budget proposals to bolster public safety, coming amid a sharp focus on crime rates in his bid to win a second term. (Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via AP, File)
Kentucky’s Democratic governor releases public safety budget plan amid tough reelection campaign

In 2019, Kentucky lawmakers passed bipartisan school safety legislation that was intended to bolster police protection and counseling. It was a response to the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky that killed two students.

Lawmakers have revisited the school safety issue in recent sessions. In 2020, Beshear signed a bill requiring that law officers carry weapons when assigned to provide security at schools. Two years later, a follow-up measure that won passage stated that each school campus should have an officer. If districts couldn’t comply because of insufficient funding or law enforcement understaffing, they should work with the state school security marshal in trying to achieve the goal.

The upcoming school safety report will show that there are 685 school resource officers employed by Kentucky public schools, the most in state history, the governor said Thursday. Since passage of the 2019 legislation, the number of full-time school resource officers has increased by 66%, he said.

“We will always have more work to do, but we have made incredible strides in improving school safety,” Beshear said.

The report also will show that 99% of schools are in compliance with access control standards required by law, the governor said.

Assigning officers to schools is part of a comprehensive approach to school safety that includes mental health services, threat assessment teams and suicide prevention, state School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox said Thursday. Another component is having a trusted adult available for students, he said.

“It’s very important for us to have our school resource officers in our schools -- there to be protectors but also for being that trusted adult,” Wilcox said at the news conference.