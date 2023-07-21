9th teen pleads guilty in shooting that killed 15-year-old, wounded 2 outside Iowa high school

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
U.S. News

9th teen pleads guilty in shooting that killed 15-year-old, wounded 2 outside Iowa high school

 
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A ninth teenager charged in a shooting outside an Iowa high school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two girls pleaded guilty Friday.

The Des Moines Register reported that Nyang Chamdual, 16, said in court that it was “right for the victim’s family” for him to plead guilty to first-degree murder.

Chamdual was 14 years old when the shooting happened in March 2022 on the grounds of East High School, near downtown Des Moines. Jose David Lopez, a 15-year-old who was not a student at the school, was killed.

Other news
Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen arrives to speak at a campaign event, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Pence opens presidential bid with denunciation of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
Mike Pence has opened his presidential bid with an unusually forceful denunciation of former President Donald Trump over Jan. 6, Trump’s temperament and abortion.
Former Vice President Mike Pence rides a motorcycle during U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
DeSantis signs Bible, Pence hops on motorcycle at ‘Roast and Ride’ event in Iowa
Amid plates of sliced pork, statement-making leather ensembles and piles of political T-shirts, eight Republican presidential hopefuls descended on Iowa to pitch themselves to voters and, in Mike Pence’s case, hop on a motorcycle.
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with his wife Casey, left, during a campaign event at Port Neal Welding, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Salix, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DeSantis plays up his personal side — and swipes at Trump — during campaign blitz across Iowa
Ron DeSantis has made a four-stop blitz through Iowa during his first full day of presidential campaigning.
Police tape cordons off a driveway on Dec. 26, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, where police fatally shot a 16-year-old who they said pointed a gun at them. (Bill Steiden/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Iowa police footage in teen’s fatal shooting won’t be public, panel rules
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Footage from body cameras Des Moines police officers were wearing when they shot and killed a 16-year-old boy will not be made public, a state panel has ruled.

Police said gunshots fired outside the school came from several shooters from multiple vehicles. Chamdual admitted at Friday’s hearing that he was among those shooters.

Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting.

A judge transferred Chamdual’s case to adult criminal court in December under the recommendation that he be granted “youthful offender status.” That means his case is tried in adult court, but his sentence will be imposed by the juvenile court.