Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Sports

Schwarber hits 25th homer and winning sacrifice fly in 12th as Phillies beat Padres 7-6

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with Alec Bohm, center, and Gregory Soto after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
1 of 10 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with Alec Bohm, center, and Gregory Soto after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber is doused by Alec Bohm after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
2 of 10 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber is doused by Alec Bohm after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
3 of 10 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber is doused by teammates after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
4 of 10 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber is doused by teammates after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, center, celebrates with Alec Bohm, left, after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
5 of 10 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, center, celebrates with Alec Bohm, left, after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Bob Melvin argues a call during the 12th inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
6 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres’ Bob Melvin argues a call during the 12th inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman reacts after getting San Diego Padres' Matt Carpenter to ground out during the 11th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
7 of 10 | 

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman reacts after getting San Diego Padres’ Matt Carpenter to ground out during the 11th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim reacts after a called third strike against Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Matt Strahm during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
8 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim reacts after a called third strike against Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Matt Strahm during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a run-scoring single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
9 of 10 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a run-scoring single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a run-scoring single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
10 of 10 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a run-scoring single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run and ended the game with a 12th-inning sacrifice fly, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The defending NL champions won three games in a row over the Padres on the heels of a three-game losing skid, including a series-opening loss to San Diego to start the second half. The Padres, who lost in the NLCS to the Phillies last fall, dropped to 44-50, including 19-27 on the road.

Philadelphia (51-42) overcame a 3-0 deficit, then wasted a 5-3 lead when pinch-hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. had a two-run single in the eighth off Gregory Soto. Juan Soto hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th against Matt Strahm, but Bryce Harper hit a two-out tying single off Josh Hader in the bottom half.

Other news
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon fields a ground ball before throwing to first for the out on New York Mets' Luis Guillorme during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Knuckleballer Matt Waldron brought up by Padres, who put Morejon on injured list
Knuckleballer Matt Waldron was recalled from Triple-A El Paso by the San Diego Padres, who placed left-hander Adrian Morejon on the 15-day injured list because of right knee inflammation.
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. is hit by a pitch from Philadelphia Phillies' Yunior Marte during the seventh inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Padres’ Fernando Tatis exits 2nd game of doubleheader versus Phillies with an ankle injury
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. left the second game of a Saturday doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning with an ankle injury.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a home run against San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Weathers during the fourth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Harper ends home run drought as Phillies sweep doubleheader from Padres 6-4 and 9-4
Bryce Harper ended the longest homerless streak of his major league career in the second game, and the Philadelphia Phillies swept a doubleheader from the San Diego Padres 6-4 and 9-4.
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado hits a home run against Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Machado, Tatis, Soto and Sánchez slug homers to power Padres past Phillies 8-3
Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered, Yu Darvish struck out nine in six sharp innings and the San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 in a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series.

“A really good pitcher and a really good hitter, and Harp got the best of things in this round,” Phillies starter Zack Wheeler said. “It’s what you expect of your big guy.”

With automatic runner Edmundo Sosa on second base starting the 12th, Johan Rojas sacrificed against side-arming left-hander Tim Hill (1-4) and Schwarber hit a 304-foot fly to Soto in left. Sosa slid home easily ahead of Soto’s throw.

Jeff Hoffman (3-1) retired six straight batters in the 11th and 12th, stranding automatic runners both times.

“He was big for us,” Wheeler said. “It’s very hard to not let them score there, especially when a guy gets to third with one out. Really tough.”

San Diego manager Bob Melvin was ejected in the 12th by crew chief Dan Bellino after a pitch-clock violation call, Melvin’s fifth ejection this season and the 59th of his managing career.

“I thought we were going to pull out a `W’ tonight. Played great defense. Put together some good at- bats, but we weren’t quite able to finish it,” Padres starter Seth Lugo said. “One thing they’re good at is not missing mistakes, and I made a couple of mistakes and paid the price for it.”

Wheeler allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Ha-Seong Kim and Xander Bogaerts built an early lead when each hit his 11th homer, Kim connecting in the first and Bogaerts in the fourth. Trent Grisham made it 3-0 with an RBI double in the fifth.

Bryson Stott homered in the bottom half and Schwarber went deep to spark a four-run sixth. J.T. Realmuto’s two-run double chased Lugo and Drew Ellis had a bases-loaded walk off Tom Cosgrove.

“Tried to stay focused as a club, knowing today was big,” Harper said. “To be able to win the series against them ... I thought we played some great baseball. I thought we hit some balls hard in those early innings, and they made some good plays. They jumped on us, then we come back, they come back, and we get to extra innings and go back and forth.”

BRYCE IN THE FIELD

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Harper likely will play his first big league game at first base this week, his first time in the field since Tommy John surgery last November. Harper has been a DH and pinch hitter since his return on May 2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Adrian Morejon was placed on the 15-day IL with right knee inflammation.

Phillies: OF Cristian Pache will have right elbow surgery to re-insert a screw from an operation prior to his career start in 2015 that has become troublesome. Thomson said the procedure will sideline Pache for “weeks, but not months.”

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (8-6, 4.39) starts Tuesday’s series opener against visiting Milwaukee and RHP Julio Teheran (2-3, 3.64).

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (8-2, 3.29 ERA) starts Tuesday’s series opener at Toronto, which pitches RHP Alek Manoah (2-7, 5.91 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports