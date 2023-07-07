FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Sports

Schwarber, Turner lift Phillies to 3-1 win, send Rays to season-high 5th loss in row

Philadelphia Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan, left, congratulates Darick Hall after Hall's solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jake Diekman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Philadelphia Phillies on-deck batter Brandon Marsh, right, congratulates Darick Hall (24) after Hall's solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jake Diekman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Philadelphia Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson gets ready for a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, left, congratulates Isaac Paredes, right, after Paredes hit a solo home run off Philadelphia Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs, left, blocks a pitch in the dirt as Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, right, strikes out to end the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays starter Shawn Armstrong pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner (7) reaches first base on an infield single to beat the throw to Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, left, during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
By MARK DIDTLER
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI singles in the 11th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay with a 3-1 victory Thursday night that extended the Rays’ losing streak to a season-high five.

Schwarber had a go-ahead hit from one knee against Ryan Thompson (1-2), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher on a bullpen day, and Turner followed with another single.

Matt Strahm (3-3) worked two innings for Philadelphia, which has won 12 straight road games, one shy of the team record set in 1976. The Phillies also had a 12-game run that spanned the 1887-88 seasons.

Tampa Bay was swept at home for the first time this season. The Rays are 34-13 at Tropicana Field.

Rays pitchers struck out 13, walked none, and gave up just four hits through 10 innings. The AL-best Rays, who got a homer from Isaac Paredes, are 6-11 over their last 17 games.

Darick Hall went deep for the Phillies, who also have a 12-game interleague winning streak.

Philadelphia starter Cristopher Sánchez gave up one run and four hits in matching his career-high six innings. The left-hander spent six years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before his trade to the Phillies in November 2019.

Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel ran his scoreless run to 12 innings with a perfect ninth

Hall opened the scoring with a one-out solo drive in the fifth that ended Jake Diekman’s scoreless streak at 13 2/3 innings. It was Hall’s first home run since last Aug. 16.

Paredes tied it in the fifth with his 15th homer.

The Rays had runners on the corners with two outs in the eighth, but Jose Alvarado wiggled out of the jam by getting a liner to right from Wander Franco to complete an 11-pitch at-bat.

Rays opener Shawn Armstrong allowed three hits over three scoreless innings. Kevin Kelly ran his scoreless streak to 19 1/3 innings with a hitless sixth and seventh. His career-opening homerless stretch reached 40 2/3 innings, second longest by a Rays rookie.

Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper went 0 for 5, including three strikeouts, and had his stretch of multiple-hit games end at five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Ace Shane McClanahan threw three pitches off a bullpen mound after extending his throwing in the outfield from 10-14 minutes. The lefty is expected to return to start against Kansas City on July 16.

THE LEADERS

Tampa Bay will host Atlanta in a three-game series between the teams with the best two records Friday night. The Braves have won 18 of their last 20 games.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (7-4) will face Florida RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-7) on Friday night.

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-2) and Braves RHP Charlie Morton (8-6) square off Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports