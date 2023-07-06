Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Bastian Schweinsteiger says Pep Guardiola shares blame for Germany’s decline

BERLIN (AP) — Former Germany winger Bastian Schweinsteiger says Pep Guardiola shares blame for the national team’s decline, telling British radio station Talksport that Germany lost its values because of the Spanish coach.

“When Pep Guardiola joined Bayern Munich, when he came to the country, everyone believed we have to play this kind of football, like short passes and everything. We were kind of losing our values,” Schweinsteiger told Talksport on Thursday.

Schweinsteiger, who works as a TV pundit, played under Guardiola for two seasons at Bayern following the former Barcelona coach’s arrival in Munich in 2013. Schweinsteiger left the club in 2015, while Guardiola left for Manchester City in 2016.

Other news
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says, ‘There’s a thrill in not being satisfied’
After a breakout season in which he nearly led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory that earned him a record-setting contract, Jalen Hurts is working like a “madman” to be even better.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard leads Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar as they climb the Col du Tourmalet, during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 145 kilometers (90 miles) with start in Tarbes and finish in Cauterets-Cambasque, France, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Pogacar wins Pyrenees big stage and Vingegaard claims Tour de France yellow jersey
Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar has claimed a 10th career stage win at the Tour de France after a stunning counterattack that dropped defending champ Jonas Vingegaard in the finale.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on paddock day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester, Britain, Thursday, July 6, 2022. (David Davies//PA via AP)
Brad Pitt in Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for Hollywood action
Formula One has expanded the grid for an 11th team at the British Grand Prix but the Brad Pitt-driven entry won’t be racing for the win.
FILE - Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims works against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Seven years ago, Odyssey Sims was the hometown girl and co-star of the Dallas Wings, helping introduce the WNBA to a new Texas market. Five teams and the birth of a child later, Sims is on her second contract of the season in a return to the Wings, mature enough to call the younger version of herself a bad teammate while knowing she has to be a good one for the current faces of the franchise, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Odyssey Sims comes full circle with WNBA’s Dallas Wings. Ex-Baylor star can’t stop smiling about it
Odyssey Sims is feeling a full-circle moment as she returns to the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. She was the hometown girl and co-star when the franchise moved to the Dallas area from Tulsa seven years ago.

“I think most of the other countries were looking at Germany as a fighter, we can run until the end and everything. The strengths got lost through the last seven, eight years. We forgot about that and were more focused on playing the ball nicely to each other. That’s one of the reasons,” Schweinsteiger said of Germany’s decline since 2016.

Joachim Löw was Germany coach at the time, having led the team to the World Cup title in 2014 with Schweinsteiger playing a key role. Germany reached the semifinals of Euro 2016 but has disappointed at major tournaments since. Germany flopped with a group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup, reached only the second round of Euro 2020, and was knocked out in the group stage again at the World Cup last year.

Under Löw’s replacement, Hansi Flick, Germany won only three of its 11 games last season. The team was whistled by its own fans during and after its last game – a 2-0 loss at home to Colombia last month – and confidence is low before the country hosts Euro 2024 next year.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has been enjoying success with City, leading the Abu Dhabi-backed club to its first Champions League title last season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports