FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Science on Screen film series comes to Sewickley theater

 
Share

A grant from the Coolidge Corner Theatre, with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, has given The Tull Family Theater an opportunity to launch its inaugural Science on Screen film series.

Beginning March 29, the nonprofit theater will hold a film-and-speaker event on the last Thursday of each month, from March to June. The Science on Screen events pair one or more subject matter experts with a movie on the same topic and are designed to spark new interests among attendees of all ages, while giving people practical ways to improve their lives.

“Thirty-seven independent theaters nationwide received grants, and we are one of them,” said Carolina Pais-Barreto Thor, executive director of the theater.

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals 14-1, move into 1st in AL Central
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force vote on reappointment of nonpartisan election
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.

The film series started back in 2005.

Since The Tull Family Theater launched in February 2017, its staff has applied for a number of grants that correspond to the theater’s mission of strengthening cultural, educational and entertainment experiences in the region northwest of Pittsburgh.

“We are searching for ways to strengthen educational opportunities, and bolstering scientific literacy through film was very aligned with our goals,” Thor said.

In the first installment of the series, experts from the University of Pittsburgh’s BRiTE program will discuss how to stave off cognitive decline prior to a showing of “Marjorie Prime,” a popular science-fiction film.

Additional events in the series include insomnia and sleepwalking with the film “Sleepwalk with Me,” April 26; healthy eating and food preparation with “Babette’s Feast,” May 31; and independent thinking with “The Man Who Knew Infinity,” June 28.

All events begin at 6:30 p.m., and general admission tickets are $11.

While Thor acknowledges that a topic like cognitive decline may appeal to an older demographic, she expects to see people of all ages at the Science on Screen events.

“There could be youth affected by family members and loved ones who have gone through that,” she said. “This program is really going to be directed to a broad spectrum of the public.”

Nationwide, the 37 theaters that received the grant will feature their own film choices. The Tull Family Theater made its four selections based on local expertise.

With two prominent food advocacy groups in the region, the choice of a food-oriented event was a no-brainer. Last year, Sisters of St. Joseph donated more than 2,000 pounds of produce to organizations that address food insecurity, according to Sister Lyn Szymkiewicz of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Baden.

Leah Lizarondo, CEO and co-founder of 412 Food Rescue, works with grocery stores and nonprofits to deliver surplus food to those in need. She hopes people will be empowered by the film series.

“Oftentimes when we watch movies about the challenges we face, we feel there is no recourse for action. And I think hearing individuals and organizations that work in the community will give people in the audience a way to act on these problems,” Lizarondo said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.