Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegan 54, Comstock 4

Allen Park 44, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 1

Allendale 33, Holland Christian 32

Almont 50, Croswell-Lexington 39

Ann Arbor Pioneer 39, Ypsilanti Lincoln 31

Athens 41, Climax-Scotts 19

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 36, Livonia Clarenceville 22

Battle Creek Pennfield 40, Battle Creek Harper Creek 38, OT

Battle Creek St. Philip 43, Battle Creek Academy 28

Beal City 37, Leroy Pine River 29

Belding 65, Wyoming Godwin Heights 56

Belleville 68, Livonia Churchill 32

Berrien Springs 39, Lawrence 38

Blissfield 62, Dundee 30

Bloomfield Hills 61, Walled Lake Western 31

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 47, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 44, 2OT

Boyne City 65, Kalkaska 26

Breckenridge 44, Merrill 30

Brighton 48, Plymouth 25

Brooklyn Columbia Central 69, Clinton 49

Brown City 48, Burton Atherton 27

Burton St. Thomas More 52, Landmark Academy 23

Byron Center 60, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 31

Caro 65, Clio 41

Carson City-Crystal 35, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 23

Cass City 61, Saginaw Swan Valley 38

Cheboygan 53, Rudyard 15

Chelsea 71, Adrian 18

Coldwater 44, Mattawan 28

Coleman 31, Blanchard Montabella 28

Colon 59, Bellevue 18

Constantine 39, Saugatuck 38

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 29

    • Dansville 43, Fowler 38, OT

    Dearborn Fordson 47, Franklin LIVONIA MI 42

    Dearborn Heights Crestwood 40, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38

    Delton Kellogg 43, Parchment 15

    East Jordan 32, Grayling 30

    Eddies 58, Sturgis 16

    Elk Rapids 53, Harbor Springs 40

    Erie-Mason 53, Britton-Deerfield 33

    Escanaba 67, Houghton 62

    Evart 52, Houghton Lake 22

    Fife Lake Forest Area 49, Pellston 17

    Flint Beecher 44, Burton Bendle 35

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 46, Midland Dow 32

    Flint Hamady 66, Burton Bentley 24

    Frankenmuth 41, Flushing 32

    Fulton-Middleton 36, Vestaburg 20

    Garden City 47, Southgate Anderson 21

    Gaylord St. Mary 66, Central Lake 38

    Goodrich 52, Ovid-Elsie 43

    Grand Blanc 50, Bay City Western 40

    Grand Ledge 54, Eaton Rapids 24

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 52, Sparta 33

    Grand Rapids South Christian 43, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 30

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 70, Coopersville 24

    Grand River Prep 60, Fruitport Calvary Christian 55

    Grand Traverse Academy 32, Traverse City Home School 17

    Grandville Calvin Christian 51, Comstock Park 47

    Grant 56, Holton 45

    Greenville 63, Grand Rapids Northview 37

    Hamilton 56, Fruitport 6

    Hartland 44, Canton 38

    Hemlock 73, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 48

    Hillsdale Academy 54, North Adams-Jerome 7

    Hopkins 53, Kelloggsville 31

    Hudson 41, Onsted 33

    Hudsonville 56, Grandville 52

    Ida 46, Hillsdale 28

    Imlay City 39, Yale 27

    Ionia 58, Saranac 18

    Ishpeming 56, Baraga 46

    Ithaca 58, Clare 39

    Jackson 40, Pinckney 35

    Jackson Christian 31, Camden-Frontier 26

    Johannesburg-Lewiston 42, Bellaire 27

    Jonesville 61, Union City 23

    Kalamazoo Christian 43, Martin 31

    Kalamazoo Hackett 42, Galesburg-Augusta 32

    Lake City 55, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 32

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 57, L’Anse 45

    Lapeer 46, Saginaw 45

    Lawton 54, Holland Black River 42

    Leland 32, Frankfort 30

    Litchfield 46, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 17

    Lowell 65, East Grand Rapids 51

    Ludington 45, Traverse City West 36

    Mackinaw City 54, Posen 19

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 36, Rochester 26

    Madison Heights Lamphere 32, Center Line 22

    Manton 40, Roscommon 34

    Marcellus 50, New Buffalo 14

    Marcellus Howardsville Christian 39, Hartford 28

    Marion 57, Mesick 16

    Marshall 30, Jackson Lumen Christi 23

    Marysville 42, St. Clair 24

    Mason County Central 50, Whitehall 33

    Melvindale 43, Ann Arbor Central Academy 21

    Michigan Math and Science 42, Westland Universal 24

    Midland Calvary Baptist 48, Durand 41

    Millington 34, Vassar 23

    Morrice 52, Genesee 42

    Mount Pleasant 51, Saginaw Arthur Hill 35

    Muskegon Catholic Central 40, Wyoming Lee 21

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 42, Zeeland East 38

    Negaunee 59, Gwinn 36

    North Branch 49, Richmond 38

    Northville 37, Howell 36, OT

    Onaway 60, Mancelona 47

    Otisville Lakeville 46, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 31

    Otsego 63, Three Rivers 54

    Parma Western 51, Hastings 27

    Paw Paw 87, Niles 44

    Pentwater 39, Mason County Eastern 38

    Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Laingsburg 31

    Portland St. Patrick 52, Bath 23

    Reading 49, Concord 40

    Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 42, Drummond, Wis. 30

    Reed City 31, Cadillac 27

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 68, Southfield Christian 39

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 47, Lake Orion 36

    Rockford 62, Jenison 35

    Saline 49, Dexter 29

    Sault Ste Marie 73, Newberry 17

    Schoolcraft 38, Gobles 36

    Shelby 43, Ravenna 37

    South Lyon East 57, Walled Lake Central 52

    Spring Lake 53, Hudsonville Unity Christian 42

    Springport 68, Homer 52

    St. Charles 74, Ashley 4

    St. Clair Shores South Lake 52, Fraser 34

    St. Johns 61, Charlotte 27

    St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 36, Fennville 5

    Sterling Heights 55, Warren Mott 53

    Summerfield 33, Sand Creek 30

    Suttons Bay 49, Cadillac Heritage Christian 47, OT

    Tecumseh 74, Ypsilanti 33

    Three Oaks River Valley 41, Decatur 21

    Traverse City St. Francis 49, Charlevoix 21

    Utica Eisenhower 42, Romeo 18

    Utica Ford 45, Macomb Dakota 39

    Vicksburg 42, Plainwell 34

    Walled Lake Northern 31, Waterford Mott 20

    Warren Woods Tower 46, Hazel Park 45

    Watersmeet 47, Dollar Bay 43

    Watervliet 42, Dowagiac Union 35

    Wayland Union 59, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 53, OT

    Wayne Memorial 62, Dearborn 39

    Whitmore Lake 38, Lutheran Westland 35

    Wixom Christian 53, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38

    Wyoming 55, Holland 15

    Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 52, Detroit Country Day 38

    Zeeland West 41, Muskegon Mona Shores 38

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Livingston Christian vs. Auburn Hills Christian, ccd.

    Mason vs. Owosso, ccd.

    Merritt Academy vs. Southfield Manoogian, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.