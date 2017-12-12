FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Saint Vincent College gets scholarship to promote female STEM enrollment

By Jeff Himler
 
Share

A $212,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation will allow Saint Vincent College to offer scholarships to four female students majoring in computing, engineering science or physics.

The Unity college is one of 11 U.S. institutions of higher learning this year to receive the funding, which is meant to increase the number of women who enroll in and graduate from the targeted programs.

Two female Saint Vincent students will be selected in 2018, and two more in 2019, to participate in the Clare Boothe Luce Scholars Program. Each will have tuition, fees, room and board covered during her junior and senior years through a combination of the grant and college funds.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

Each recipient also will be compensated for taking part in a summer research program or in the Clare Boothe Luce Scholar STEM Module Development Summer Program, to be held from mid-May through late June at SVC.

In the latter program, the scholars will work with SVC faculty to develop middle and high school learning modules that encourage female students to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. The modules will be used in summer programs at SVC — including residential camps for high school students from the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas, and the Challenge enrichment program that is open to students in grades 5-12.

Luce scholars pursuing research will be paired with a SVC faculty member or may apply for an assignment at a national laboratory or through the National Science Foundation Research Experience for Undergraduates.

During the academic year, the scholarship recipients will be encouraged to serve as collaborative learning leaders or tutors, and each junior scholar will mentor up to three first-year female students majoring in the program’s targeted fields.

The recipients also will meet with women who express interest in the selected majors during the college’s Get Acquainted Days and will be on hand for related activities the college hosts for high school students — such as the Pasta Engineering Bridge Competition and Cybersecurity Day.

The scholarship selection committee includes John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and associate professor of physics; Stephen Jodis, dean of the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing and professor of computing and information systems; Paul Follansbee, chair and professor of engineering science; Cynthia Martincic, chair and associate professor of computing and information systems; Anis Maize, chair and professor of physics; Jennifer Diemunsch, assistant professor of mathematics.

Clare Boothe Luce, who died in 1987, left the majority of her estate to the Henry Luce Foundation. She was instrumental in establishing the Atomic Energy Commission, served as the U.S. ambassador to Italy and was appointed to the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1983 and was posthumously inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Saint Vincent College last month dedicated its $5.8 million James F. Will Engineering and Biomedical Science Hall.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.