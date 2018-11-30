Teacher found dead inside Pittsburgh school

A 62-year-old chemistry teacher was found dead inside the Pittsburgh Student Achievement School early Monday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s staff identified the man as Jonathan K. Tyler, of Pittsburgh.

The ME’s office said he was found just before 8 a.m. in the school at the 900 block of Brushton Avenue and died of natural causes.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman said he was found by a colleague in an area for teachers.

Tyler began with the district in 1999 as a teacher at Westinghouse High School. He started at the Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center in 2009 where he “taught chemistry to students in need of credit recovery.”

District spokeswoman Mercedes Williams said Tyler “was well loved by students and staff alike.”

Both student and employee Assistance providers were to be on hand at the school to provide support for anyone who needed it.