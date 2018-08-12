FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Outdoors notices: Aug. 6, 2018

 
• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Moraine State Park is holding a Salamander Safari from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Explore Hell Run Creek for salamanders and the other critters that live there. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Meet at the Hell’s Hollow Trail parking lot. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Meteor Shower Hike from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday at Deer Lakes Park. Participants will head out on a 3-4 mile hike during the peak of the Perseids meteor shower. Price is $8 for members and $12 for non-members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is holding an Archery 101 event from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Participants are welcome to come and learn the basics of archery, with how-to and safety instruction being provided every half hour. This activity is suitable for beginners of most ages, children through adult. Meet in the upper field area at Muskrat Beach 2. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Forbes State Forest is inviting the public to attend a meeting, concerning the new state forest resource management plan, taking place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association building, 6 Old Lincoln Hwy W in Ligonier. For questions, contact 724-238-1200.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Aug. 24 at Sewickley Heights Borough Park. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails, and should come with a packed lunch and water. Email Sheree Daugherty at shereedaugherty@gmail.com.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding its PA Black Bear program from 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 24. Participants will meet at the Kentuck Campground Amphitheater to discuss these mammals that can be found in Ohiopyle State Park before viewing an award-winning video on the species. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Clear Creek State Forest is hosting a program concerning Chronic Wasting Disease from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The program will be free and will offer an expert-led talk about Chronic Wasting Disease, how fast it spreads, what animals it may affect, and ways to combat the ailment. Contact 814-226-1901.