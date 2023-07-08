This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Sports

Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson injured in NBA Summer League matchup

Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson shoots over Houston Rockets' Tari Eason during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson drives against Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson drives up the court against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson drives against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson shoots over Portland Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MARK ANDERSON
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers and Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets, both top-four picks in the NBA draft, left their Summer League matchup early Friday with injuries.

Both of their coaches said they didn’t know the severity of the players’ injuries. Top players often are shut down early in Summer League as a precaution.

Henderson injured his right shoulder and Thompson his left ankle in the Rockets’ 100-99 victory over Portland. Thompson said his ankle was sore, but Henderson was not made available to the media. He didn’t appear concerned in the arena afterward.

Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft out of the G League Ignite, didn’t have his shoulder in a brace or sling. He had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes, scoring 13 points in the first quarter. He left in the third quarter.

Thompson, the No. 4 pick out of Overtime Elite, had 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs and No. 1 selection Victor Wembanyama, and Houston plays the Detroit Pistons, who drafted Ausar Thompson, Amen’s twin brother, with the No. 5 pick.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports