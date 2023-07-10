Man accused of shooting at 6 from scooter in NYC is arraigned on murder, other charges

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in New York
U.S. News

Man accused of shooting at 6 from scooter in NYC is arraigned on murder, other charges

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Saturday, July 8, 2023, shows a motor scooter recovered at the scene of a shooting, in the Queens borough of New York. An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously wounded by a man on a scooter who police say was shooting randomly at cars and pedestrians in Queens on Saturday. (New York City Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Saturday, July 8, 2023, shows a motor scooter recovered at the scene of a shooting, in the Queens borough of New York. An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously wounded by a man on a scooter who police say was shooting randomly at cars and pedestrians in Queens on Saturday. (New York City Police Department via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of killing an 86-year-old and injuring three other people in a series of apparently random shootings while riding a scooter in New York City was arraigned Monday on charges including murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said.

Thomas Abreu, 25, was arraigned in a hospital in five shootings that occurred in Queens over about 10 minutes late Saturday morning, a spokesperson for Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. An additional person was shot and injured in Brooklyn.

“The streets of two boroughs were turned into scenes of terror as this defendant allegedly rode his scooter, shooting indiscriminately at pedestrians and others,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

Other news
A company sign is posted outside the office of Western Distributing Company, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Bismarck, N.D. The company and two affiliates are gambling equipment distributors whom North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley accused in April of violating the state's gambling laws and regulations, a complaint that resulted in a recent settlement that included a $125,000 fine and acknowledgment of wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Settlement stands in North Dakota gambling case after company retracts scrutinized email
A recent settlement between North Dakota’s attorney general and three gambling equipment distributors will stand after their main company retracted an email the AG scrutinized for possibly violating the settlement.
FILE — Emanuel Lopes, center, is escorted into court on day one of his trial at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., Thursday June 8, 2023, on charges for the 2018 murder of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams. Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial Monday, July 10, 2023, in the case of Lopes, who is accused of shooting Chesna, and Adams, July 15, 2018. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)
Mistrial for man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer and a bystander
A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing a police officer and an innocent bystander after the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.
This 2015 photo provided by Chris Connell shows Fred S. Hoffman in Alexandria, Va. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam has died. Hoffman was 100. (Chris Connell via AP)
Longtime AP Pentagon reporter Fred Hoffman, who was lauded for his Vietnam coverage, dies at 100
Fred S. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam has died.
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state's second acting attorney general following Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes, the governor’s office announced Monday, July 10. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes.

Abreu did not enter a plea. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Witnesses identified Abreu as the gunman who shot Hamod Saeidi, 86, just before 11:30 a.m., prosecutors said. Family members said Saeidi, who died, had been on his way to the mosque to pray.

Another victim shot in Queens was struck in the head when Abreu fired into a parked minivan and is in intensive care at a hospital, according to the criminal complaint, while a third victim was shot in the shoulder.

Prosecutors said Abreu shot at two other people in Queens and did not hit them.

Abreu was arrested later Saturday based on witness statements and surveillance footage, prosecutors said.