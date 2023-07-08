Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The UK government just says no

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
Cluster munitions to Ukraine
FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House GOP and Hunter Biden
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
El Paso gunman sentenced
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
World News

Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The UK government just says no

FILE - People walk past the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, on March 16, 2014. The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe’s highest overdose death rates. The semi-autonomous Edinburgh government, led by the pro-independence Scottish National Party, said Friday, July 7, 2023, that removing criminal penalties for drug possession would “allow for the provision of safe, evidence-based harm reduction services.” (AP Photo/Jill Lawless, File)

FILE - People walk past the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, on March 16, 2014. The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe’s highest overdose death rates. The semi-autonomous Edinburgh government, led by the pro-independence Scottish National Party, said Friday, July 7, 2023, that removing criminal penalties for drug possession would “allow for the provision of safe, evidence-based harm reduction services.” (AP Photo/Jill Lawless, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JILL LAWLESS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe’s highest overdose death rates.

The suggestion was almost instantly blocked by the Conservative U.K. government in London, which said it had “no plans” to soften drug laws.

The semi-autonomous Edinburgh government, led by the pro-independence Scottish National Party, said Friday that removing criminal penalties for drug possession would “allow for the provision of safe, evidence-based harm reduction services.”

Other news
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, left, greets the President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021. Biden will spend four days in three nations next week as he travels through Europe tending to alliances that have been tested by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His first stop is London, where he'll meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
President Joe Biden leaves on Sunday for Europe, where he’ll spend four days in three nations tending to alliances that have been tested by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Soccer players Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, from right, take their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
England soccer stars who will miss the Women’s World Cup sit in Royal Box at Wimbledon
Some of the injured players on England’s national soccer team were treated like royalty at Wimbledon with the Women’s World Cup just a few days away.
Police officers surrounded a group of people before the start of the Eritrea Festival in Giessen, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2023. German police say several officers were injured and dozens of people were detained Saturday during unrest at an Eritrean cultural event in the western city of Giessen. Authorities had tried to ban the festival after similar unrest occurred there last year, but a court overturned the order. (Helmut Fricke/dpa via AP)
Police say several officers injured during unrest at Eritrean festival in western Germany
German police say several officers were injured and dozens of people were detained Saturday during unrest at an Eritrean cultural event in the western city of Giessen.
FILE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa, of Zimbabwe, attends a session at the Africa Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 7, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.Zimbabwe’s main opposition party went to court Saturday, July 8, 2023 to challenge a police decision to ban it holding a rally in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital Harare on Sunday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party goes to court to challenge a police decision to ban its rally
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party has gone to court to challenge a police decision to ban a rally it wants to hold in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month.

Scotland’s death rate from drug overdoses is three times the rate in the U.K. as a whole and the highest in Western Europe. Last year there were almost 1,100 drug-related deaths in Scotland, which has a population of 5.5 million, according to government figures.

“The war on drugs has failed,” Scottish drugs minister Elena Whitham said at a news conference alongside former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and ex-Swiss President Ruth Dreifuss, both advocates of drug law reform.

“Our current drug law does not stop people from using drugs, it does not stop people from experiencing the harm associated and, critically, it does not stop people from dying,” Whitham said.

The Scottish government said decriminalization would free “individuals from the fear of accessing treatment and support, reducing drug-related harms and, ultimately, improving lives.” It cited the example of Portugal, which ditched criminal penalties for drug possession more than two decades ago and focused on treatment.

Whitham said the government also wanted to change the law so it could create supervised drug consumption rooms and would consider introducing the regulated supply of drugs.

She said the crisis would worsen without radical change. She said Scotland was “facing down the barrel of a storm in terms of synthetic opioids and new and novel street benzodiazepines that are heading to our shores.”

“If we are not prepared for that arriving here, with 21st century drug laws in place, I’m terrified as to what that could look like,” she said.

But Russell Findlay, justice spokesman for the Scottish Conservative Party, said “essentially legalizing heroin, crack and other class-A drugs” would not solve Scotland’s drug deaths problem.

Scotland already allows people caught with illegal drugs to be given a police warning rather than being prosecuted, but decriminalizing drugs would require support from the U.K. government.

Max Blain, spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said that was not going to happen.

“There are no plans to alter our tough stance on drugs,” he said.

The Scottish government has often taken more liberal positions on social issues than the Conservative administration in London. Last year a law passed by the Scottish parliament that would make it easier for people to officially change gender was blocked by Sunak’s government.

The governing SNP uses such disagreements to bolster its argument that Scotland would be better off leaving the United Kingdom and becoming an independent country.