This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian servicemen and servicewomen stand in a formation, with the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in the background, during an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
Sports

Scotland beats Italy in a rainy Rugby World Cup warmup

Scotland's Josh Bayliss, left, scores their side's third try of the game during the World Cup warm-up match between Italy and Scotland at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday July 29, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Scotland’s Josh Bayliss, left, scores their side’s third try of the game during the World Cup warm-up match between Italy and Scotland at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday July 29, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Scotland's Ben Healy, centre, is tackled by Italy's Hame Faiva, left, and Toa Halafihi during the World Cup warm-up match between Italy and Scotland at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday July 29, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Scotland’s Ben Healy, centre, is tackled by Italy’s Hame Faiva, left, and Toa Halafihi during the World Cup warm-up match between Italy and Scotland at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday July 29, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Scotland's Kyle Steyn and Italy's Martin Page-Relo, right, battle for the ball during the World Cup warm-up match between Italy and Scotland at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday July 29, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Scotland’s Kyle Steyn and Italy’s Martin Page-Relo, right, battle for the ball during the World Cup warm-up match between Italy and Scotland at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday July 29, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Scotland's Ben Healy, left, and Italy's Toa Halafihi battle for the ball during the World Cup warm-up match between Italy and Scotland at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday July 29, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Scotland’s Ben Healy, left, and Italy’s Toa Halafihi battle for the ball during the World Cup warm-up match between Italy and Scotland at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday July 29, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
 
Share

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Winger Darcy Graham returned to test rugby with a pair of tries as Scotland defeated Italy 25-13 in a rainy World Cup warmup at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Graham missed the entire Six Nations with a knee injury but — after scoring a hat trick in his last test against Argentina in November — he picked up where he left off with a couple of clinical touchdowns.

Replacement flanker Josh Bayliss sealed the victory with the Scots’ third try in the last play of the match after wing Montanna Ioane’s score just after the hour gave the Italians hope.

Graham was one of the few established Scotland starters as key players were rested ahead of a doubleheader against World Cup host France. Glasgow center Stafford McDowall made his debut while Glasgow prop Murphy Walker and Edinburgh flyhalf Ben Healy — both previously capped — made their first starts.

Other news
South Africa's Eben Etzebeth, front, scores a try as he leaps over Argentina's Santiago Carreras during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Argentina at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg , South Africa, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa clings on 22-21 against Argentina to end the Rugby Championship
Australia's Will Skelton, left, unloads to Rob Valetini, right, as New Zealand's Jordie Barrett, left, makes the tackle during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
All Blacks beat young Wallabies 38-7 to retain Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup
FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Eddie Jones turns to mind games as winless Wallabies face unbeaten All Blacks in Bledisloe Cup

Italy debuted Lorenzo Pani at fullback and Martin Page-Relo at scrumhalf and dominated large parts of the game in soaking conditions without reward on the scoreboard.

Healy’s kick wide to the right picked out Graham beyond the tryline for a straightforward touchdown in the 13th minute.

However, Italy was in front by the end of an underwhelming half thanks to a couple of penalties from Tommaso Allan, the Harlequins flyhalf who has a Scottish father as well as an uncle capped nine times by Scotland in the early 1990s.

Scotland was back in front eight minutes after the interval when Healy pinged over a penalty. And in the 55th, Graham’s second try came from a reverse pass from Ali Price. Healy’s conversion opened the Scots to a 15-6 advantage.

Italy got back into the match just after the hour, however, when Ioane went over on the left after a nice pass from Allan, who duly converted.

Cam Henderson became the second Scotland debutant of the match when he replaced Scott Cummings and the hosts regained control after Healy’s second penalty in the 74th.

The Scots had the last say when Bayliss scored his first test try, converted by Healy, who was named man of the match.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports