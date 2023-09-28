Rotterdam shooting
Scotland changes 13 for Romania match at Rugby World Cup

Scotland's Darcy Graham scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Tonga at the Stade de Nice, in Nice, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Scotland’s Darcy Graham scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Tonga at the Stade de Nice, in Nice, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Scotland's Kyle Steyn, center, celebrates with teammates George Turner, left, and Ben White after marking a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Tonga at the Stade de Nice, in Nice, France, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Scotland’s Kyle Steyn, center, celebrates with teammates George Turner, left, and Ben White after marking a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Tonga at the Stade de Nice, in Nice, France, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
 
LILLE, France (AP) — Scotland made 13 changes from the win over Tonga to the starting side playing Romania in the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

Only center Chris Harris and wing Kyle Steyn were retained in the run-on side after Tonga was beaten 45-17 last Sunday in Nice.

Tighthead prop Javan Sebastian received his first test start and will make his Rugby World Cup debut with flanker Luke Crosbie and former Ireland Under-20s flyhalf Ben Healy. Hooker Johnny Matthews could make his Scotland debut off the bench.

Lock Grant Gilchrist will captain the side on Saturday.

The Scots rested their front-line players on Thursday in anticipation of a winner-takes-all Pool B match with Ireland next week for a place in the quarterfinals.

Scotland: Ollie Smith, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Steyn, Ben Healy, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Luke Crosbie, Grant Gilchrist (captain), Sam Skinner, Javan Sebastain, Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti. Reserves: Johnny Matthews, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones.

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby