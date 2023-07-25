FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Women’s World Cup highlights
This image released by A24 shows Jacob Elordi as Elvis, left, and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, in a scene from "Priscilla." (Philippe Le Sourd/A24 via AP)
Venice Film Festival lineup released
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Entertainment

Scott Hoying of Pentatonix celebrates love, goes solo with seven-track debut ‘Parallel’

FILE - Scott Hoying appears at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell in Las Vegas on April 1, 2022. Hoying's debut album "Parallel," releases on Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - Scott Hoying appears at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell in Las Vegas on April 1, 2022. Hoying’s debut album “Parallel,” releases on Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Scott Hoying, of Pentatonix, performs at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on May 16, 2019. Hoying's debut album "Parallel," releases on Friday. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - Scott Hoying, of Pentatonix, performs at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on May 16, 2019. Hoying’s debut album “Parallel,” releases on Friday. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
This cover image released by BMG shows “Parallel," a debut album by Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying. (BMG via AP)
3 of 3 | 

This cover image released by BMG shows “Parallel,” a debut album by Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying. (BMG via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOHN RABY
 
Share

During a two-month break in the a cappella group Pentatonix ’s world tour, baritone Scott Hoying became a newlywed. He also went out on his own, with his most personal music to date.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner sings from the heart about falling in love and losing his best four-legged friend in his seven-track solo debut “Parallel,” which is out Friday.

Other members of Pentatonix have released solo albums before, and going at it alone is something Hoying has thought about for many years, but with much hesitation. Still, the process of finally doing it has been therapeutic. It’s given Hoying an opportunity to fortify his creativity and build confidence.

Other news
This cover image released by Thirty Tigers shows "Everything is Alive" by Darlingside. (Thirty Tigers via AP)
Music Review: Boston indie-folk quartet Darlingside sings the blues with a lovely, inviting intimacy
The new album from the Boston quartet Darlingside, “Everything Is Alive,” achieves a melancholy-inducing beauty from the sum of its parts.
FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Aldean released the single "Try That in a Small Town" this month. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy
Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.
Chris Young performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on April 16, 2021, left, and David Bowie performs during a concert in Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 14, 1995. Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” samples Bowie's 1974 hit “Rebel Rebel." Bowie, whose extensive music catalog was sold to Warner Chappell Music last year, is credited posthumously as a songwriter on the track, making it one of the genre-melding icon's few forays into country music. (AP Photo)
How David Bowie, long thought ambivalent to country music, became a writer on a Chris Young song
Country star Chris Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, and dive bar bands.
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this week: Post Malone, Zach Galifianakis, ‘This Fool,’ Thandiwe Newton and ‘Heels’
This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Post Malone, a movie starring Zach Galifianakis about the creation of the cute collectable Beanie Babies and a video game for the whole family with Disney Illusion Island.

“I have always been a little bit scared to be vulnerable and kind of put myself out there as a solo act,” Hoying told The Associated Press. “And I feel like this timing is just so perfect because I’m entering this very beautiful era of my life, like producing and making music and being more motivated than ever. And then I’m in love ... and I’ve just had a lot of personal growth over the past couple of years.

“It’s just like this really big new chapter that’s starting. And it feels kismet and amazing.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was an underlying reason for the project. Because Pentatonix couldn’t record together due to social distancing, the five-member a cappella group laid down tracks separately, having learned how to use digital audio technology. Once Hoying became comfortable with the process, he was captivated by it. He constantly watched tutorials on YouTube and it led to a flurry of personal songwriting.

The pandemic process “was super energizing and inspiring, and I ended up writing hundreds of songs,” Hoying said.

Produced by Jon Levine, four of the seven songs are about love, including the title track “Parallel,” which was released as a single in June.

“Parallel” is about Hoying’s relationship with his husband, Mark, their shared qualities and being in sync with one another. It recalls a time when the couple was supposed to attend an event but ended up laying side by side on the floor of the kitchen talking long into the night. Hoying directed the song’s video, filmed in Iceland after Pentatonix had performed the last show on its European Tour there in June.

Mark Hoying appears in the videos for “Parallel” and “Mars,” a single released last September.

Scott Hoying also pays tribute to his dog that passed away in “Bubs.” There’s also “King Kong,” about personal growth and finding confidence, and “Trust Fall,” which “is about diving into the scary, unknown parts of life. It’s only scary because we don’t know what’s to come, but exciting. More like a nervous butterfly,” he said.

And just like that, Hoying will be back on tour with Pentatonix when it starts a North American leg of their tour in August.

The group has been together since 2011. It began with Hoying, tenor Mitch Grassi and mezzo-soprano Kirstin Maldonado as high school classmates in Arlington, Texas. They added bass Avi Kaplan and beatboxer Kevin Olusola prior to competing — and winning — on the television competition program, “The Sing-Off.” Kaplan left Pentatonix in 2017 and was replaced that year by Matt Sallee.

The group’s popularity is as strong as ever. Pentatonix sang the national anthem at college football’s national championship game in January and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February.

“I think with any genre of music, if it’s bringing emotion and bringing joy to people, it’s going to stick around,” Hoying said. “And so, I think that if we keep pushing the limits of a cappella, and if we keep doing interesting things that makes people feel, I think that we can do it for a long time.”

Hoying and Grassi formed the group “Superfruit” several years ago for a comedy YouTube channel. The pair produced a couple of albums, including the popular upbeat song “GUY.EXE.”

Hoying currently is working with others to develop “The Life of Death,” a musical about the Grim Reaper and his daughter. Hoying says is right up his creative alley.

“It’s so fun writing a musical because there’s no real rules,” he said. “My wild brain just has a field day.”