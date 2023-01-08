SD Lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-23-24-28-32
(two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000