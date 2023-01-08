AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

SD Lottery

By The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Dakota Cash

02-23-24-28-32

(two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto America

26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.