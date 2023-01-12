SD Lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
06-12-18-31-35
(six, twelve, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
05-23-45-46-51, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(five, twenty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,120,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $404,000,000