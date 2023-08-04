Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy

FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join
FILE - U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, July 19, 2022, in Washington. Manning was injured in a car accident on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
N.C. Rep. Manning injured in vehicle wreck
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. Biles is returning to competition at the U.S. Classic on Saturday, two years after a bought with "the twisties" forced her to remove herself from several events at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Simone Biles to compete for first time since Tokyo
Sports

Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge runs during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
1 of 2 | 

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge runs during the NFL football team’s training camp Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge takes a selfie with a fan after practice at the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 of 2 | 

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge takes a selfie with a fan after practice at the NFL football team’s training camp Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By RENTON and Wash.
 
Share

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge was suspended Friday for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Eskridge will be permitted to participate in all preseason games and practices but will have to leave the team before the start of the regular season. He will be permitted to return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 23 following Seattle’s Week 7 game vs. Arizona.

In a statement, the Seahawks said, “We are aware of the situation involving Dee Eskridge and have followed league and law enforcement protocol.”

Eskridge was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2021 draft, but he has struggled to stay on the field because of injuries. He played in 20 of 34 regular-season games in his two seasons and has a combined 17 receptions and one touchdown. Eskridge was in line to be the No. 4 wide receiver in Seattle’s offense this season after the team drafted Jaxson Smith-Njigba in the first round.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl